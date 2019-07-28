Crime
July 28, 2019 11:48 am

Man stabbed during overnight altercation in downtown Montreal: police

By The Canadian Press

Montreal police say the man was stabbed during an altercation on Crescent Street in an area known for its nightlife.

A 40-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Montreal’s downtown area, according to police.

Shortly after 3 a.m, police said officers responded to reports of an altercation involving several individuals on Crescent Street near Maisonneuve Boulevard in an area known for its nightlife.

According to Montreal police, a 40-year-old man suffered upper-body injuries after he was reportedly stabbed by a sharp object during the alleged altercation.

The victim was rushed to hospital, but authorities do not fear for his life.

Police said the man is co-operating with investigators.

—With files from Global News’ Shakti Langlois-Ortega

© 2019 The Canadian Press

