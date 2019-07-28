1 person in hospital following single-vehicle rollover in southeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover in the city’s southeast end.

The crash happened at Peigan Trail and 52 Street Southeast just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

One person, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

According to police, speed and alcohol are being considered factors in the crash.

Calgary police traffic and collision reconstruction units are on the scene investigating.

There is no word on any road closures in the area.