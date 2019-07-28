Calgary
July 28, 2019 9:00 am

1 person in hospital following single-vehicle rollover in southeast Calgary

By Digital Journalist  Global News

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Josh Ritchie / Global News
A A

Calgary police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover in the city’s southeast end.

The crash happened at Peigan Trail and 52 Street Southeast just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

One person, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

READ MORE: Street racing to blame for southwest Calgary crash — police

According to police, speed and alcohol are being considered factors in the crash.

Calgary police traffic and collision reconstruction units are on the scene investigating.

There is no word on any road closures in the area.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary Crash
Calgary Crash Southeast
Calgary Police
Calgary police investigation
Calgary Traffic
Peigan
Peigan Trail crash
Peigan Trail Crash Investigation
Peigan Trail traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.