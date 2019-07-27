Pedestrian killed on Gateway Boulevard

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Gateway Boulevard between 41 Avenue and the Gateway Park Information Centre.

According to police, the man ran into northbound traffic around 4:40 p.m. Saturday. He was hit by a Ford Expedition.

The 57-year-old man died at the scene. The woman driving the SUV was not injured.

READ MORE: Name of accused released following fatal pedestrian collision on Gateway Boulevard

One lane of Gateway Boulevard northbound was closed for several hours as police investigated.

The Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigations Section has taken over the investigation.