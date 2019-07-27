RCMP notify B.C.’s police watchdog after man pulled out of Fraser River near Mission

RCMP say they have contacted B.C.’s police watchdog after a man who jumped into the Fraser River while evading police was found dead days later.

Police in Hope said Saturday the man’s body was recovered Friday from the river in the Mission area.

According to police, Hope RCMP were called to a residence in Yale around 10 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the vehicle, which is now believed to be stolen, was seen driving away from the residence. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over multiple times, but it did not stop.

Police finally found the vehicle stopped by the river with an occupant inside, who was arrested. Three other people were also located and arrested.

However, police said one man was last seen heading into the Fraser River before officers lost sight of him.

Further searches for the man were unsuccessful, police said, before his body was found three days later.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is now investigating to see whether police actions or inactions led to the man’s death.

Police are declining to comment further, as the matter is now under IIO investigation.

The IIO has yet to comment.