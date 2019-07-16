4 RCMP officers could face charges in 2017 death of Prince George man

Four B.C. RCMP officers could be facing charges in relation to the death of a Prince George man two years ago

Dale Culver died in July 2017 after an encounter with police.

Mounties at the time said they were responding to a call of a man “casing vehicles” on Central Street West near 8 Avenue in Prince George.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said when officers arrived, a struggle ensued and police used pepper spray to subdue the man.

He developed trouble breathing and asked for help, but collapsed when an an ambulance arrived at the scene, the IIO said.

Culver was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Cellphone video obtained by Global News shows portions of the arrest. At one point in the video multiple officers can be seen holding a man down, while later, a single officer can be seen pinning him to the sidewalk.

In an interview with Global News Radio CKNW at the time, Culver’s girlfriend Alicia Wisla acknowledged he had been in and out of jail and made a living off the streets, but said he was turning his life around and was a good dad.

The IIO, which is charged with investigating any civilian case of death or serious harm related to interactions with police, has now completed a report for Crown counsel for consideration of charges.

The IIO said two officers could face charges related to use of force. Two separate officers could face charges of obstruction of justice in relation to the deletion of video from a civilian cellphone.

The decision on whether or not to press charges rests with Crown prosecutors.