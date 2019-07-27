Police watchdog called after Vancouver man’s health declines following VPD arrest

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to Vancouver after a man who was taken down and arrested by police later suffered a decline in his health.

Vancouver police said they were called to the area of Kingsway and Victoria Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man “behaving erratically and waving what appeared to be a knife.”

The suspect was allegedly threatening to stab and kill officers once they arrived, police said.

After locating the suspect nearby, police say officers used a Taser and bean-bag shotgun to subdue him, allowing police to arrest him.

The suspect was then taken to hospital, where police say “a serious medical condition” was discovered a few hours later after an additional examination.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said Saturday it was called in after the man’s health deteriorated, and it is investigating whether police played a role in his decline.

According to the IIO, police noted officers used “less than lethal force” in arresting the suspect, and his injuries appeared not to be serious enough for the watchdog to get involved.

Neither the IIO nor Vancouver police would provide further comment on Saturday.

