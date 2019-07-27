Man, 72, dies after falling from cliff while hiking Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

A 72-year-old Vernon man is dead following a fatal fall while hiking Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park on Saturday morning.

Vernon RCMP said the man sustained fatal injuries after falling from a cliff and then landing in the water. The incident happened at approximately 10 a.m.

Police added nearby witnesses tried helping the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a tragic incident for all those involved, including the citizens on the water who came to the aid of the man, via boat. However [they] were unable to resuscitate him,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“There are parts of the trail system in the park that can lead to some steep embankments and cliff edges. Therefore, we want to remind hikers and visitors to the park, to be cautions when hiking in the area.”

The death is being investigated by Vernon RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service.