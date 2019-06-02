Hikers warned after grizzly bear spotted on popular Whistler-area trail

Backcountry users near Whistler are being warned to be prepared after a sighting of a grizzly bear on a popular hiking trail.

According to the Resort Municipality of Whistler, the Conservation Officer Service was notified of the bear on the Rainbow Lake hiking trail on Friday.

READ MORE: Dramatic video shows Bella Coola man firing shotgun at charging grizzly bear

The municipality said the bear was feeding on natural attractants and did not show any defensive behaviour.

However, backcountry users throughout the area’s alpine trail network are being reminded to be bear aware.

It said trail users should travel in groups and make noise as they travel, and ensure they have bear spray with them.

READ MORE: Grizzly bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was starving, injured: coroner’s report

It is also reminding people that dogs are prohibited on the trails.

More information can be found on the RMOW website.

Anyone who sees a bear is encouraged to report it to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

WATCH: Experts say grizzly bear attacks extremely rare