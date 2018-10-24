Canada
October 24, 2018 2:08 pm
Updated: October 24, 2018 2:40 pm

Dramatic video shows Bella Coola man firing shotgun at charging grizzly bear

By and Global News

WATCH: A Bella Coola man is under fire after a hair-raising encounter with a grizzly. Lawrence Michalchuk was trying to shoo a mama bear and her cubs off his property before the grizzly charged him.

A A

WARNING: Some of the content in this story may be disturbing

A Bella Coola man has posted video of a frightening encounter with a grizzly bear.

In the video, Lawrence Michalchuk approached what appears to be a grizzly bear and her cubs.

The footage shows him trying to scare the bears off his property by firing his shotgun, which he says was loaded with birdshot.

Instead of being deterred by the warning shot, the sow charges right at him.

Michalchuk fires another round directly at the bear, causing it to tumble to the ground. That gave him just enough time to scramble to safety before the sow got up and gave chase.

“It happened so fast, all I remember is thinking, ‘Boy, this is not a very good situation ’cause I don’t think I’m gonna make it back to the house,'” he said.

“To be honest with you, the thing that scared me the most is that my kids were going to witness this because they were watching it out the window. I just backed up and I was just praying that that shot would go off.”

Globalnews.ca coverage of bear encounters

Michalchuk says he lost a shoe in the encounter, but remarkably he and his dog — which can be seen coming within metres of the bear — escaped without injury.

Michalchuk tells us he believes the bear wasn’t injured either.

Conservation officers are now investigating.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC bear video
BC man shoot bear video
Bella Coola bear encounter video
Bella Coola bear video

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News