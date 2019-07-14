Injured hiker airlifted in serious condition from Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park
Emergency crews were called to airlift an injured hiker to hospital from a popular park in the Fraser Valley on Sunday.
BC Emergency Health Services said it deployed an air ambulance to the Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park around 2 p.m.
The patient was transported in serious condition, it said.
It remains unclear how the hiker became injured, but the park includes some steep terrain, and can become very busy in the summer months.
