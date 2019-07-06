Injured hiker rescued at Bay of Fundy-area national park

A man was airlifted to Moncton hospital after he broke his leg at the Fundy National Park off the Fundy Footpath, N.B, on Friday evening.

According to Southeast District RCMP, police were called shortly after 7:00 p.m. with reports of an injured hiker.

Police did not provide any information about the man.

A search-and-rescue operation was carried out by the Southeast District RCMP, RCMP Search and Rescue, fire services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax.

More details to come.