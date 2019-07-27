Woman killed, sister injured in Rocky Mountain House domestic homicide case

Charges are pending against a 44-year-old man in connection with a homicide investigation in central Alberta.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to several 911 calls about a man with a gun in a home on Friday, July 26.

Officers arrived shortly after 7:30 p.m. and found one woman dead and another injured. The man had left, RCMP said.

The 28-year-old woman who was found dead is the sister of the 29-year-old woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital and has since been released, RCMP said in a news release on Saturday.

“There were three children in the residence who were not injured,” RCMP said.

The man later turned himself in and remains in police custody.

“The RCMP can confirm that this is a domestic situation. Charges are pending. The RCMP are not seeking any other suspects in this incident,” the news release said.

The RCMP South Major Crimes Unit made the arrest and the Red Deer RCMP Forensic Identification Section is working the scene.

Rocky Mountain House is about 215 kilometres southwest of Edmonton and about 80 kilometres west of Red Deer.