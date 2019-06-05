2 men with stab wounds airlifted from Rocky Mountain House to hospitals in Edmonton, Calgary

Two people suffering from stab wounds were airlifted out of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on Wednesday to hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton, according to a spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance.

The spokesperson did not say what caused the stab wounds.

The RCMP did not provide details about what happened, but told Global News they were expecting to issue a news release about the incident on Thursday.

According to STARS, a 34-year-old man was flown to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. He was considered to be in critical condition during transport.

A 19-year-old man was flown to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. His condition is unknown.