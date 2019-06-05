Canada
June 5, 2019 11:29 pm
Updated: June 5, 2019 11:30 pm

2 men with stab wounds airlifted from Rocky Mountain House to hospitals in Edmonton, Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of a STARS Air Ambulance helicopter.

Global News
A A

Two people suffering from stab wounds were airlifted out of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on Wednesday to hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton, according to a spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance.

The spokesperson did not say what caused the stab wounds.

The RCMP did not provide details about what happened, but told Global News they were expecting to issue a news release about the incident on Thursday.

READ MORE: 2 new STARS Air Ambulance helicopters unveiled in Calgary

According to STARS, a 34-year-old man was flown to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. He was considered to be in critical condition during transport.

A 19-year-old man was flown to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. His condition is unknown.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Men airlifted from Rocky Mountain House with stab wounds
Men airlifted to Calgary and Edmonton with stab wounds
Red Deer RCMP
Rocky Mountain House
STARS
STARS Air Ambulance

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.