3 injured after balcony collapses in Eastern Townships

Two men and one woman are injured after the balcony they were standing on gave way Friday evening.

Police responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. Friday that three people had fallen from the balcony of a low-rise residential building in the town of Cowansville, about 80 km southeast of Montreal, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

READ MORE: Deck collapse during wedding celebration in Langley injures up to 40 people

One of the men suffered a serious head injury, while the other one got away with minor injuries, Bibeau said. The woman’s legs were injured.

The pressure from the three individuals caused the balcony’s floor to collapse, police said. No criminal wrongdoing is suspected.

WATCH: Founder of Meals on Wheels in Cowansville celebrates 100th birthday