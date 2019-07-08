Nova Scotia’s Donkin coal mine suspends operations after another roof collapse

Work at Canada’s only operating underground coal mine has been suspended due to another roof collapse.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour says inspectors have been sent to the Donkin coal mine to look at the extent of a rockfall that occurred over the weekend.

The latest incident reportedly occurred in the entrance tunnel to the Cape Breton colliery.

Scott Nauss, the province’s director of inspection compliance, says there were no injuries in the incident.

The incident comes after a series of roof collapses last year in working areas of the Kameron Coal operation.

—With files from Dexter Nyuurnibe