December 30, 2018 11:31 am

Teen dies after ATV crash in Eastern Townships

By The Canadian Press

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating a fatal crash in the Eastern Townships. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
A 16-year-old boy is dead after an ATV accident in Quebec’s Eastern Townships Saturday.

The all-terrain vehicle lurched out of control as the teen tried to climb a hill in a quarry near Stanbridge Station, about 70 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the teen was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

Authorities are investigating.

