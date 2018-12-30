Teen dies after ATV crash in Eastern Townships

A 16-year-old boy is dead after an ATV accident in Quebec’s Eastern Townships Saturday.

The all-terrain vehicle lurched out of control as the teen tried to climb a hill in a quarry near Stanbridge Station, about 70 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

WATCH: Quebec mom wants stricter ATV laws after son’s tragic death

Quebec provincial police say the teen was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

Authorities are investigating.