Deck collapse in Langley sends at least 15 to hospital; serious injuries reported

Multiple police, fire and ambulance crews are converging on a residence in Langley where a deck collapse has injured a number of people, some quite seriously.

It happened at around 5:45 p.m. at 26871 58th Avenue in Langley, where about 100 people had gathered for a family celebration, when a deck gave way.

RCMP tell Global News at this point that one person has been medivac’d by air to hospital, and at this point, there are no fatalities.

RCMP confirm there are numerous people injured, some seriously.

19 ground ambulances and one air ambulance have been dispatched.

Fraser Health tells Global News numerous hospitals have been notified to prepare for intake of patients.

BCEHS tells Global News they are calling this an “evolving” situation, and are still collating numbers and conditions of patients.

We’ll have more on this developing story as it happens.