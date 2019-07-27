Halifax police investigating report of shooting at Dartmouth bar

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after receiving a report of a group of people fighting outside a Dartmouth bar at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday.

While en route to Doolittle’s Sports Bar & Grill, located at 90 Tacoma Dr., callers reported hearing gunshots outside the same location.

Multiple officers arrived at the scene, quickly locating evidence that police say confirmed a gun had been fired.

Officers searched the area but were not able to locate any victims or suspects, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police are now asking anyone with information about the reported incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or to contact them at Crime Stoppers.