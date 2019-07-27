OPP arrest alleged frequent flasher in Bath, Ont.

Lennox and Addington OPP have arrested a man who was allegedly exposing himself in the Village of Bath, Ont.

According to an OPP news release, Joshua Duncan MacPherson, a 35-year-old from Napanee, was repeatedly flashing people from inside a white sport utility vehicle on Highway 33 on July 14.

OPP was made aware of the incident the next day.

MacPherson was arrested on July 15 and charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.

He will appear in a Napanee court to answer to his charges on Aug. 13.