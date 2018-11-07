Kingston police looking for man who allegedly committed an indecent act at Queen’s

Kingston police are searching for a man who allegedly committed an indecent act in front of a woman at Queen’s University.

Police say a woman was walking alone around 8:30 p.m. in front of Adelaide Hall at the corner of Stuart Street and University Avenue when a man stopped his vehicle near the woman and asked her for directions. When the woman came up to the vehicle, police say she saw the man allegedly masturbating.

Police also said when the woman walked away, the man in the car followed her and asked her to come back.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with average body size who looked to be in his 30s. He was seen driving small white car that looked to be new.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Lisa Damczyk at 613-549-4660 ext. 6162 or via email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.

Queen’s University said for those who may feel fearful walking around campus, the AMS walkhome service is available to provide accompanied walks. They also encouraged people to familiarize themselves with the blue light phones stationed around campus to contact campus security at any time.