Collision between motorcycle and farm tractor sends one person to hospital

OPP in Grey-Bruce say a motorcyclist in their 50’s was airlifted to hospital after a crash shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a motorcycle and a farm tractor were involved in the crash, which closed Highway 10 from Southgate Side Road 26 to Grey Highlands Road 170 for about eight hours Wednesday.

The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police say the motorcyclist was 58-years-old, but their name or sex have not been released.

OPP are continuing to investigate the collision.