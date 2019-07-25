IHIT seek key witness in stabbing death of man on Richmond transit bus

Homicide investigators are urging a key witness to a man’s stabbing death on a Richmond transit bus this week to come forward.

The 42-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed on a Coast Mountain bus near No. 3 Road and Cambie Road just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

He later died of his injuries, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Wednesday.

A 22-year-old Richmond resident was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody, IHIT also confirmed. He has since been released from custody.

Investigators now believe the incident began as a random argument between the two men that escalated.

It’s not yet known what started the argument.

On Thursday, IHIT released a picture taken from surveillance video aboard the bus of a woman they say may have “important information” about the altercation.

“If you are the woman in this photograph, we urge you to come forward,” Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said. “If you know this person, we urge you to pass the message on to her and help her come forward.”

The witness is described as Asian woman wearing sunglasses, a dark hat, white jacket, blue pants and carrying a black purse.

Jang said the woman was sitting directly across from the two men and may have heard what the two men were talking about before the stabbing.

He added when the physical fight began, the woman moved to the front of the bus and disembarked.

“I want to make it very clear that this passenger is not under investigation,” Jang said. “She is not a suspect in respect to the fatal stabbing. She is a very important and potentially crucial witness.”

Jang said language may be a factor for the woman not approaching police, but assured her police will be available to talk to her in her native language if possible.

Any other witnesses to the altercation are asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.