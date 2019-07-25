Traffic
July 25, 2019 1:04 pm

Eastbound lanes of Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm closed because of multi-vehicle accident

By Online Journalist  Global News

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm, B.C., is being impacted by a traffic accident. The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed because of an incident at the intersection of the Trans-Canada and Highway 97B. The highway is expected to fully reopen at 12:30 p.m.

Google Maps
A A

A multi-vehicle accident in Salmon Arm has closed the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to DriveBC, there is a multi-vehicle incident at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97B.

It’s believed a motorcycle was involved in the incident.

READ MORE: Revelstoke RCMP urge caution after serious Trans Canada crashes

The westbound lanes are open of the Trans-Canada Highway, but the eastbound lanes are closed.

A view of the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97B in Salmon Arm.

Google Maps

Motorists can use an alternate route via Highways 97B and 97A.

The highway is expected to fully reopen at 12:30 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Interior
highway 97b
Salmon Arm
Shuswap
southern interior
Traffic
Trans-Canada Highway

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.