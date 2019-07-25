Eastbound lanes of Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm closed because of multi-vehicle accident

A multi-vehicle accident in Salmon Arm has closed the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to DriveBC, there is a multi-vehicle incident at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97B.

It’s believed a motorcycle was involved in the incident.

UPDATE – CLOSED #BCHwy1 EASTBOUND in #SalmonArm at the junction with #BCHwy97B due to a multi vehicle incident. Westbound lanes reopened, alternate route available via #BCHwy97A and #BCHwy97B. HIGHWAY TO FULLY REOPEN AT 12:30 PM More info: https://t.co/5CZlc1xnic — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 25, 2019

The westbound lanes are open of the Trans-Canada Highway, but the eastbound lanes are closed.

#BensTowing_Ltd reporting #BCHWy1 #BCHWy97b closed for a several hours as the #RCMP reconstruction Team Survey the scene.

One patient being rushed to #ShuswapGeneral — Shuswapscanner (@Shuswapscanner) July 25, 2019

Motorists can use an alternate route via Highways 97B and 97A.

The highway is expected to fully reopen at 12:30 p.m.