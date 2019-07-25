Eastbound lanes of Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm closed because of multi-vehicle accident
A multi-vehicle accident in Salmon Arm has closed the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway.
According to DriveBC, there is a multi-vehicle incident at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97B.
It’s believed a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
The westbound lanes are open of the Trans-Canada Highway, but the eastbound lanes are closed.
Motorists can use an alternate route via Highways 97B and 97A.
The highway is expected to fully reopen at 12:30 p.m.
