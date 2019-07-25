Police seize $10K in suspected fentanyl during traffic stop in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized a large quantity of suspected fentanyl during a routine traffic stop on Wednesday.
Police say they pulled a vehicle over on Brierdale Road in Cambridge before they arrested a 29-year-old Cambridge female on outstanding warrants.
Police say they then found 32 grams of suspected fentanyl worth around $10,000 in the vehicle.
They also arrested a 24-year-old man from Toronto.
Police say the pair are facing several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.
