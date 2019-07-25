Crime
July 25, 2019 11:12 am

Police seize $10K in suspected fentanyl during traffic stop in Cambridge

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

In addition to the suspected fentenyl, Waterloo Regional Police also seized a knife.

Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized a large quantity of suspected fentanyl during a routine traffic stop on Wednesday.

Police say they pulled a vehicle over on Brierdale Road in Cambridge before they arrested a 29-year-old Cambridge female on outstanding warrants.

Police say they then found 32 grams of suspected fentanyl worth around $10,000 in the vehicle.

They also arrested a 24-year-old man from Toronto.

Police say the pair are facing several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

