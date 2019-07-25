Guelph police launch traffic blitz in response to car meet complaints

After repeated complaints from east-end residents, Guelph police set up shop at a key intersection known for its car meets and bad driving habits.

The traffic unit conducted an enforcement blitz on Wednesday at Watson Parkway and Eastview Road.

Police said this comes after “numerous complaints” from nearby residents about the arranged car meets and their driving.

READ MORE: Speed a factor in 4-vehicle crash in Guelph, police say

Officers laid five charges under the Highway Traffic Act and issued several warnings.

Organizers of the meet were also warned by bylaw officers of their requirement to have permits for meets taking place on city property, police said.