Peterborough County farm owners charged after allegedly selling horses without owner’s permission

Two people are facing fraud charges after allegedly selling horses without the owner’s permission.

Peterborough County OPP launched an investigation in late February after a horse owner reported she was boarding two horses at a farm in Douro-Dummer Township just east of Peterborough.

The owners of the farm allegedly sold the horses without permission, according to police.

On Thursday, OPP said they have arrested and charged two individuals.

Janice Hollett, 25, of Douro-Dummer Township and Brendan Taylor, 26, of Wasaga Beach, are both charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of cause of death or injury to an animal or bird by failing to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care and shelter.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 15

Global News Peterborough reached out to Rachael Bakker, of Collingwood, Ont., who confirmed she is the owner of the horses.

Bakker claims she leased two of her horses — Action, a 13-year-old thoroughbred gelding, and Olivia, a 19-year-old thoroughbred Trakehner mare.

Bakker declined an interview but told Global News Peterborough that Olivia is still missing. However, Bakker says, she bought back Action in May.

In April, she created a public Facebook page called Missing Horses in Ontario to assist in the search of the horses and to help other owners report lost or stolen horses.

