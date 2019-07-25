‘This could have been murder’: Doorbell surveillance camera captures Fredericton fire in progress

A Fredericton landlord’s vehicle was burned and destroyed — and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The fire outside Gerry McKay’s home on Gibson Street happened at around 2:45 a.m. The blaze also damaged the side of the building.

Around 2:45am @CityFredFire responded to a house fire at 440 Gibson Street on the north side. There were no injuries, the homeowner Gerry McKay says his fire door saved his life. pic.twitter.com/BJJbW5Yrib — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) July 25, 2019

McKay and his wife, along with his son-in-law, his wife and their grandson, were all reportedly in the home when the fire started.

“This could have been murder,” McKay told Global News. “It was just a cowardly act, as far as I’m concerned.”

McKay says his wife first saw the flames and woke him up. He believes their fire door may have saved their lives.

“I phoned 911, and we left the house until we looked at the video that my son-in-law had and we saw that two people set the fire,” McKay said.

That video shows two people outside McKay’s home early Thursday, with one pouring a liquid over the van’s windshield and the other lighting it on fire.

The suspects can then be seen running away from the area.

It was all caught on his doorbell surveillance camera. Fredericton Police are investigating the incident. #fire… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) July 25, 2019

“You wonder why there are such cowards in the world that have to come and do it at three in the morning. I can understand if they come and face me and try to punch me in the mouth or something, but they’re just plain cowards.”

The Fredericton Police Force confirmed to Global News that the incident is being investigated as an arson.

— With files from Megan Yamoah