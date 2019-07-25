New head of IHIT promises action on high-priority murder cases

The new head of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is promising action on several high-profile murder cases that remain unsolved.

In an interview with Global News, IHIT officer-in-charge Supt. Dave Chauhan said he is confident many cases will be broken soon after people who know something come forward to police.

“Some people are reluctant to just come forward for the fear that they may get identified in the public,” said Chauhan, who officially took on his new role on June 27.

WATCH (June 21, 2019): Widow of beloved Surrey hockey coach still seeking answers in his murder

One of the cases Chauhan is confident investigators will find an answer to is the death of Cloverdale hockey coach and dad Paul Bennett.

Bennett was leaving home on the evening of June 23, 2018, when he was shot multiple times, later dying of his injuries in hospital.

The 47-year-old father of two was a nurse at Peace Arch Hospital and a beloved minor league hockey coach. He had no criminal record and no ties to gang activity.

READ MORE: Widow of Surrey murder victim still seeking answers a year after husband’s death

IHIT later said Bennett was an innocent victim in a case of mistaken identity. No arrests have been made.

It’s been speculated the shooter may have confused his new pickup for one belonging to the intended victim.

Chauhan said there is a dedicated team of eight investigators who are working daily on the case.

“We will eventually reap the benefits of our labour,” he said.

READ MORE: Widow of Surrey murder victim doesn’t think new police force will make city safer

Chauhan said he’s also keen to use more closed-circuit TV and video cameras to help solve crimes.

“In my opinion, I think the CCTV evidence is the best digital eyewitness evidence we have out there,” he said.

“I am always supportive of new and innovative ways of collecting best evidence.”

Bennett’s widow Darlene has said she has faith IHIT will solve her husband’s murder.

WATCH: (June 8, 2019) Surrey murder victim’s widow questions police plan