Widow of Surrey murder victim still seeking answers a year after husband’s death

The widow of a popular Cloverdale hockey coach who was murdered in his driveway last year says the worst part about her husband’s death is not knowing who is responsible.

Paul Bennett, 47, was shot and killed on a Saturday afternoon on a Surrey cul-de-sac that was alive with kids on bikes and adults mowing their lawns.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Bennett was an innocent victim in a case of mistaken identity.

There was speculation that Bennett, who died on June 23, 2018, was killed because the shooter may have confused his new pickup for one belonging to the intended victim.

No one has been arrested, and Bennett’s widow, Darlene, says every day is a struggle.

“I have faith and hope that IHIT will get justice for Paul, and that’s what I focus on and caring for these two young men I’m raising,” she says. “They should not have had this tragedy happen to them, and I can’t let it be a defining moment in their life.

“They need to be able to move on.”

Surveillance video of Bennett’s street showed a silver Honda Civic speeding away from the scene.

Homicide investigators say there are no updates on the investigation.