Crime
July 24, 2019 1:41 pm
Updated: July 24, 2019 2:18 pm

2nd-degree murder charge laid in Jeremy Boisseau’s death

By Online Reporter  Global News
jeremy-boisseau

Calgary police are searching for information in the 2016 homicide of 29-year-old Jeremy Boisseau.

Courtesy, Calgary police
jeremy-boisseau2

Calgary police are searching for information about the 2016 homicide of 29-year-old Jeremy Boisseau.

Calgary Police Service handout
Police have laid additional charges in connection with the death of a Calgary man whose body was discovered in southern Alberta last fall.

Jeremy Boisseau’s remains were found in a wooded area near Waiparous, Alta. — about 50 kilometres northwest of Calgary — in October 2018.

On Wednesday, Calgary police announced Barry Roach, 48, had been charged with second-degree murder. He was previously charged with indignity to a human body in June.

Calgary police charged Barry Roach, with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body in the death of Jeremy Boisseau.

Global News

Calgary police haven’t revealed how Boisseau died but said it is believed the homicide happened between the late hours of Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 and the early morning of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in an apartment in the 600 block of 1 Avenue N.E.in the community of Bridgeland.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or contact Crime Stoppers.

