Calgary homicide victim’s sister describes ‘pure torture’ of losing her brother

The sister of a Calgary man found dead in southern Alberta more than two years ago is pleading for the public to help police solve her brother’s homicide.

The remains of Jeremy Boisseau were found in a wooded area near Waiparous, Alta. — about 50 kilometres northwest of Calgary — in October 2018.

Prior to the discovery, police had been investigating Boisseau’s disappearance. The 29-year-old was last seen in November 2016 in the community of Bridgeland in northeast Calgary.

On Wednesday, Boisseau’s sister Stephanie Lewis read a statement to members of the media during a news conference, saying her family misses the man greatly.

“We loved Jeremy, and there isn’t a day that passes without our hearts longing for him,” Lewis said through tears. “When I try to tell people that ask what my family and myself have been going through during this time, it seems impossible, indescribable.”

“Having to explain to my children that they would never see their uncle again was horrific.”

“I had one sibling: Jeremy. He was taken from us,” she added.

Lewis said knowing she wasn’t there for him during his last moments of life haunts her.

“Watching my parents hear the news of their only son being killed was one of the hardest things I have ever witnessed. My heart breaks for them.”

“The range of emotion, the stress, the anxiety, the grief, the not knowing – it’s pure torture,” Lewis said.

At the news conference, police explained they’re now looking for the public’s help in tracking the movement of a brown 1990 Ford F250 that may have been used to transport Boisseau’s body to the Waiparous area.

Investigators believe the homicide occurred between the late hours of Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 and early morning Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in an apartment in the 600 block of 1 Ave N.E.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle between Dec. 26 and 27, 2016 is asked to call the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.