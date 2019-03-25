Calgary police seek information in 2016 homicide investigation

Calgary police are looking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation that dates back more than two years.

In October 2018, human remains were discovered in a wooded area close to Forestry Trunk Road near Waiparous, Alta., a village located about 65 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

The remains were those of 29-year-old Jeremy Boisseau, who was last seen in Calgary in November 2016. Police said Boisseau was reported missing before his remains were found. He was known to frequent the Bridgeland area, police said in a media release Monday morning.

Police believe Boisseau was killed in Calgary and his body was transported to the Waiparous area.

“At this point we’re not releasing cause and manner of death,” Calgary police Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said Monday.

“That forms part of the investigation. Right now, we are looking for people who may have seen Jeremy in November, December of 2016. We are wanting them to come forward with information about his whereabouts at that time.”

Officers are now searching for information about Boisseau’s whereabouts during November and December 2016. Calgary police said investigators are conducting interviews in the areas where Boisseau was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.