Charges laid after body of Calgary man found in Waiparous in 2018

Police have laid charges in connection with the death of a Calgary man whose body was discovered in southern Alberta last fall.

Jeremy Boisseau’s remains were found in a wooded area near Waiparous, Alta. — about 50 kilometres northwest of Calgary — in October 2018.

On Thursday, Calgary police announced Barry Roach, 48, had been charged with indignity to a human body.

Roach was arrested on Canada-wide warrants on Wednesday at his home in Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia, police said.

The investigation into how Boisseau died continues, but Calgary police said previously it’s thought the homicide happened between the late hours of Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 and early morning Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in an apartment in the 600 block of 1 Ave N.E. in the community of Bridgeland.

In May, detectives released details on a brown 1990 Ford F250 that may have been used to transport Boisseau’s body to the Waiparous area after his death.

Investigators conducted additional searches of the Waiparous area last month.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or contact Crime Stoppers.

