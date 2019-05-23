Police find new evidence in renewed search for clues in 2016 homicide investigation

Calgary police officers, along with search and rescue crews were back in the Waiparous Creek area of Kananaskis Country on Thursday as they continue their search for more evidence in the 2016 death of Jeremy Boisseau.

Boisseau’s body was discovered in the wooded area in October 2018, but investigators believe he was killed roughly two years earlier — sometime between the late hours of Dec 26, 2016 and the early morning of Dec 27, 2016 in an apartment in the 600 block of 1 Avenue N.E. in the Calgary community of Bridgeland.

Investigators believe his body was then taken to the Waiparous area in a brown 1990 Ford F-250 and dumped.

Calgary police invited media to join them on Thursday at the site where Boisseau’s body was found as investigators continued to canvass the area for clues.

“We can’t get into specifics about what we found but we did find further evidence that is assisting our investigation moving forward,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said.

As they continue their investigation, police are asking the public to help them establish a timeline, specifically around the movements of the truck.

“We’re hoping to have the public, anybody in the public, who may have seen the truck immediately before or after the homicide, whether it’s in the Bridgeland area or out in this area at the time where the body was dumped,” Chisholm said.

“We believe the body was dumped soon after the homicide.”

According to Chisholm, the registered owner of the truck is not believed to have been involved in the offence.

Chisholm said a change in the weather has allowed crews to return to the scene after the search was called off last fall. He said there was no timeline as to how long searchers would be in the area, which spans a few hundred metres.

The search area is in a place that will soon see a lot of vehicle and foot traffic as the weather warms up and people start visiting the mountains. Chisholm said the public is asked to keep their distance and not do anything to hinder the investigators at work.