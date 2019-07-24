Who are Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky? What we know about the suspects in northern B.C. deaths

A nationwide manhunt is underway for two suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C.

Authorities are looking for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, two Vancouver Island teens who police believe shot Lucas Fowler of Sydney, Australia and his girlfriend Chynna Deese of Charlotte, N.C. They are also suspects in the death of an unidentified man.

Relatively little is known about McLeod and Schmegelsky. The two, who are from Port Alberni, B.C., were believed to be travelling in a red-and-grey pickup truck to Whitehorse, Yukon, in search of work. They were initially deemed missing after their burned-out truck was found near Dease Lake. The body of an unidentified man was found nearby.

On Tuesday, RCMP made the bombshell announcement that the two were now suspects in the three deaths.

RCMP said Tuesday that McLeod and Schmegelsky were spotted in Meadow Lake, a community in northern Saskatchewan. Later in the day, RCMP said they had reason to believe they were in Gillam, Man. They were last seen in a grey 2011 Toyota RAV4.

Police describe both teens as standing six feet four inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. McLeod, 19, is described as having dark hair, facial hair and brown eyes, while Schmegelsky, 18, is described as having sandy hair.

Police believe the two may have changed their appearance and may be travelling in a different vehicle.

The two appeared to have been active on social media. A Facebook account associated with a Bryer Schmegelsky featured a message that read: “Guns don’t kill people. It’s mostly the bullets.”

The families of the suspects have said little following the news.

On Tuesday, Keith McLeod, Kam’s father, pleaded for privacy as the family comes to terms with what is happening.

“This is what I do know — Kam is a kind, considerate, caring young man [who] always has been concerned about other people’s feelings,” he wrote.

The Canadian Press contacted a woman who answered the phone at a residence listed under Schmegelsky in Wynyard, Sask., but declined to comment.

“I have nothing to say at this time. Can’t you just please leave us alone?” she said through tears before hanging up.

—With files from Simon Little and the Canadian Press