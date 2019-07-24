Environment
Barrie designated as ‘Bee City’ for protecting pollinators

Barrie is now Canada's 30th designated "Bee City."

Barrie has been designated as the 30th “Bee City” in the country by Bee City Canada.

The Bee City designation is given to cities, towns, First Nations or schools that are taking steps or are committed to future initiatives to protect pollinators.

The City of Barrie says it’s worked with residents and community partners to enhance naturalization and pollinator opportunities over the last 20 years.

Some initiatives include the implementation of a pesticide reduction policy, council’s adoption of a naturalization policy for all city lands and the creation of pollinator gardens, a bee hotel, naturalized areas and a monarch butterfly program.

According to the City of Barrie’s Bee City application, it’s committed to creating a healthy pollinator habitat, educating the public about pollinators and celebrating pollinators.

The Bee City designation supports Barrie’s goals of building a greener municipality and inspiring community participation, the city says.

