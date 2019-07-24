Canada
July 24, 2019 11:25 am

Canadian Red Cross to open long-term shelter for 50 Miramachi, N.B., residents displaced by fire

By Digital producer  Global News

The Canadian Red Cross says the long-term shelter will house residents while repairs to the apartment building are being completed.

The Canadian Red Cross is now creating a long-term shelter for residents of an apartment fire that happened on Saturday.

In an email release, the Red Cross says that due to extensive repairs, a new shelter will be opened on behalf of the province of New Brunswick.

Residents of the apartment building at 5 Cole Cres. were forced to evacuate their home on Saturday after a fire in one unit caused smoke damage to other areas.

Canadian Red Cross spokesperson Allie Murchison says that as a result of the fire, electricity had to be disconnected for safety reasons.

Murchison says the new long term-shelter will now be located at 101 University Ave. in Miramichi and will be opening on Wednesday evening.

In the aftermath of the fire, 37 tenants made use of a temporary shelter that was set up in two conference rooms provided by the Miramichi Rodd Hotel.

The Canadian Red Cross says the new shelter will be accessible for tenants 24-7 and available until further notice while the repairs are completed.

