Big Wreck announces new album, North American tour with 34 Canadian dates

Big Wreck have just announced a whopping North American tour, with 34 Canadian dates.

The That Song rockers kick things off on Aug. 3 in Tyne Valley, P.E.I. at the highly anticipated Rock the Boat music festival. The extensive trek concludes on Dec. 20 at Toronto’s legendary Danforth Music Hall.

Paired with the tour announcement came the reveal for Big Wreck’s upcoming sixth studio album, …But For the Sun.

It’s their first release since 2017’s Grace Street and the Canadian-American band have already released two singles to accompany it. Those are the already popular radio hit, Locomotive and the latest, One More Chance.

According to Exclaim, Big Wreck frontman Ian Thornley has described the highly-anticipated album as a “no bulls**t return to loud rock n’ roll.”

…But For the Sun was recorded and produced by Eric Ratz, who is a Juno Award winner. In the past, he has worked with popular Canadian bands such as Cancer Bats and Arkells.

The album drops on Aug. 30 through Warner Music. It can be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.

One More Chance is now available through all major streaming platforms.

The band’s late-rhythm guitarist, Brian Doherty, died after a lengthy battle with cancer on June 5. The rest of the band decided to continue as a trio and will dedicate their Aug. 9 show at Bluewater Borderfest in Sarnia to their fallen comrade.

The band will donate $2 to the Canadian Cancer Society for every ticket sold for the upcoming benefit concert.

Tickets for the upcoming North American tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional tour dates and information can be found through the official Big Wreck website.

Big Wreck’s 2019 Canadian tour dates

Aug. 3 — Tyne Valley, P.E.I. @ Rock the Boat Music Festival

Aug. 4 — New Glasgow, N.S. @ Riverfront Jubilee

Aug. 9 — Sarnia, Ont. @ Bluewater Borderfest

Aug. 10 — Arnprior, Ont. @ Arnprior Fair

Aug. 16 — Thetford Mines, Que. @ Le Festival Promotuel de la Releve

Aug. 30 — Grand Bend, Ont. @ Gables In The Bend

Sept. 26 — Halifax, N.S. @ The Marquee Ballroom

Sept. 27 — Moncton, N.B. @ Tide & Boar Ballroom

Sept. 28 — Saint John, N.B. @ Imperial Theatre

Oct. 25 — Nanaimo, B.C. @ The Port Theatre

Oct. 26 — Victoria, B.C. @ Distrikt

Oct. 27 — Campbell River, B.C. @ Tidemark Theatre

Oct. 29 — Vernon, B.C. @ Vernon Performing Arts Centre

Oct. 31 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 1 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 3 — Kelowna, B.C. @ Kelowna Community Centre

Nov. 4 — Prince George, Alta. @ Vanier Hall

Nov. 5 — Grande Prairie, Alta. @ Better Than Freds

Nov. 7 — Edmonton, Alta. @ The Starlite Room

Nov. 8 — Edmonton, Alta. @ The Starlite Room

Nov. 9 — Calgary, Alta. @ The Palace Theatre

Nov. 10 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ Coors Event Centre

Nov. 13 — Regina, Sask. @ Casino Regina

Nov. 14 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Nov. 15 — Thunder Bay, Ont. @ NV Nightclub

Nov. 22 — Guelph, Ont. @ Guelph Concert Theatre

Nov. 23 — London, Ont. @ London Music Hall

Nov. 28 — Montreal, Que. @ Corona Theatre

Nov. 29 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre

Nov. 30 — Oshawa, Ont. @ The Music Hall

Dec. 4 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

Dec. 12 — Sudbury, Ont. @ The Caruso Club

Dec. 13 — Barrie, Ont. @ Mavericks Music Hall

Dec. 20 — Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall

