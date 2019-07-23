Big Wreck announces new album, North American tour with 34 Canadian dates

Big Wreck have just announced a whopping North American tour, with 34 Canadian dates.
The That Song rockers kick things off on Aug. 3 in Tyne Valley, P.E.I. at the highly anticipated Rock the Boat music festival. The extensive trek concludes on Dec. 20 at Toronto’s legendary Danforth Music Hall.
Paired with the tour announcement came the reveal for Big Wreck’s upcoming sixth studio album, …But For the Sun.
It’s their first release since 2017’s Grace Street and the Canadian-American band have already released two singles to accompany it. Those are the already popular radio hit, Locomotive and the latest, One More Chance.
According to Exclaim, Big Wreck frontman Ian Thornley has described the highly-anticipated album as a “no bulls**t return to loud rock n’ roll.”
…But For the Sun was recorded and produced by Eric Ratz, who is a Juno Award winner. In the past, he has worked with popular Canadian bands such as Cancer Bats and Arkells.
The album drops on Aug. 30 through Warner Music. It can be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.
One More Chance is now available through all major streaming platforms.
The band’s late-rhythm guitarist, Brian Doherty, died after a lengthy battle with cancer on June 5. The rest of the band decided to continue as a trio and will dedicate their Aug. 9 show at Bluewater Borderfest in Sarnia to their fallen comrade.
The band will donate $2 to the Canadian Cancer Society for every ticket sold for the upcoming benefit concert.
Tickets for the upcoming North American tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET.
Additional tour dates and information can be found through the official Big Wreck website.
Aug. 3 — Tyne Valley, P.E.I. @ Rock the Boat Music Festival
Aug. 4 — New Glasgow, N.S. @ Riverfront Jubilee
Aug. 9 — Sarnia, Ont. @ Bluewater Borderfest
Aug. 10 — Arnprior, Ont. @ Arnprior Fair
Aug. 16 — Thetford Mines, Que. @ Le Festival Promotuel de la Releve
Aug. 30 — Grand Bend, Ont. @ Gables In The Bend
Sept. 26 — Halifax, N.S. @ The Marquee Ballroom
Sept. 27 — Moncton, N.B. @ Tide & Boar Ballroom
Sept. 28 — Saint John, N.B. @ Imperial Theatre
Oct. 25 — Nanaimo, B.C. @ The Port Theatre
Oct. 26 — Victoria, B.C. @ Distrikt
Oct. 27 — Campbell River, B.C. @ Tidemark Theatre
Oct. 29 — Vernon, B.C. @ Vernon Performing Arts Centre
Oct. 31 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 1 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 3 — Kelowna, B.C. @ Kelowna Community Centre
Nov. 4 — Prince George, Alta. @ Vanier Hall
Nov. 5 — Grande Prairie, Alta. @ Better Than Freds
Nov. 7 — Edmonton, Alta. @ The Starlite Room
Nov. 8 — Edmonton, Alta. @ The Starlite Room
Nov. 9 — Calgary, Alta. @ The Palace Theatre
Nov. 10 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ Coors Event Centre
Nov. 13 — Regina, Sask. @ Casino Regina
Nov. 14 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Nov. 15 — Thunder Bay, Ont. @ NV Nightclub
Nov. 22 — Guelph, Ont. @ Guelph Concert Theatre
Nov. 23 — London, Ont. @ London Music Hall
Nov. 28 — Montreal, Que. @ Corona Theatre
Nov. 29 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre
Nov. 30 — Oshawa, Ont. @ The Music Hall
Dec. 4 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
Dec. 12 — Sudbury, Ont. @ The Caruso Club
Dec. 13 — Barrie, Ont. @ Mavericks Music Hall
Dec. 20 — Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall
