Teen facing drug, impaired driving charges following collision in Peterborough: police

A 17-year-old Hamilton Township teen is facing charges, including impaired driving by drugs, following a collision early Monday.

Around 12:50 a.m., Peterborough Police Service received a call about a vehicle that had reportedly struck another vehicle in the area of Hunter Street East in East City. The complainant told police the suspect vehicle was parked in the rear lot on the street with the driver still inside.

READ MORE: Peterborough man arrested after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat

Officers located the suspect vehicle and say they found a youth unconscious in the driver’s seat.

Officers eventually determined the individual was impaired by a drug, police say. They also located a “large quantity” of cannabis, along with cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash in the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with:

Operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine)

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days. The youth was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance on Monday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

WATCH: Man charged with impaired driving causing death after fatal Regent Park hit-and-run