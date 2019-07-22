Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot joins tidal wave of opposition to province’s flood zones

The mayor of Notre-Dame-de-L’Île Perrot has joined the growing chorus of voices against the provincial government’s Special Planning Zone for areas considered at-risk for flooding.

Suzanne Gallant and her husband have lived through both the 2017 and 2019 spring floods and claim they were never threatened by the rising waters.

“We had waves that hit our seawall but the water never went over,” Gallant said. “It would take a tsunami to flood my house.”

READ MORE: How does Canada mitigate the impact of flooding? Experts say better urban planning

On its website, Quebec’s Ministry for Municipal Affairs and Housing says the SPZ applies to all 0-20 year flood zones and territories that were impacted during the spring floods of 2017 and 2019.

The latest Special Planning Zone Notre-Dame-de-L’Île Perrot has some 175 waterfront homes considered in the at-risk area.

The prospected flood map is not final; residents still have until Aug. 19 to ask to be removed from the flood zone.

The government will continue to make modifications until September.

That’s unacceptable, says Mayor Danie Deschênes.

READ MORE: Beaconsfield adopts resolution opposing provincial flood maps

She says she has been in constant contact with the ministry but says they have yet to give her a firm answer.

She says the zoning has put a chill on the housing market and on the residents who are now left in limbo waiting for a final decision on their property.

She says people are getting invoices from insurance companies who are trying to capitalize on the situation.

“Residents are getting really worried because they can’t sell their home at the price they should. It has a huge human impact.”

READ MORE: Quebec removes 30 municipalities from its updated flood maps

Global News reached out to Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest but she would not comment.

Several West Island municipalities, such as Beaconsfield and Dorval, have also voiced their frustration with the Special Planing Zone.

Deschênes says Notre-Dame-de- L’Île- Perrot needs to be removed out the SPZ as soon as possible.

“It is clear we are not in a flood zone.”

WATCH: (May 4, 2019) Flood waters up to people’s hips in Pointe-Gatineau as Quebec continues to deal with flooding