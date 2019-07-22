Child injured by broken glass after shot fired at car, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a young child has received minor injuries from broken glass after a vehicle was shot at in the city’s downtown Monday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the Bleecker and Earl streets area, near Sherbourne Street and Wellesley Street East, at around 1:30 p.m.

A spokesperson said the child was sitting in the back of the vehicle at the time.

Police said the child’s injuries were minor and that they were being treated at the scene.

More to come.

