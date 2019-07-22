Lindsay man arrested in public park charged with indecent exposure

A Lindsay man is accused of performing an indecent act at a park on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police were called to an unnamed soccer field after a family reported a man standing in a group of trees allegedly performing an indecent act.

Officers located a suspect and arrested him.

Daniel Robert Bean, 60, of Lindsay, was charged with indecent exhibition and mischief to property.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 29.

