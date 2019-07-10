22-year-old Waterloo man charged following alleged indecent act at Grand Bend splash pad: OPP

Provincial police in Lambton County are asking members of the public to come forward after a 22-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man was charged in connection with an alleged indecent act over the Canada Day long weekend at a Grand Bend, Ont. splash pad.

Police sa they were called to the scene on Government Road around 3:45 p.m. July 1 for a report of a suspicious male acting inappropriately.

Investigators say they charged a 22-year-old Waterloo man with indecent exposure to a person under 16, and indecent act-public place.

On Wednesday, police said they were asking anyone who may have witnessed or had knowledge of the incident to come forward by contacting 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.

The accused is set to appear in court in Sarnia at a future date, police say.

