Edmonton man facing sex assault charges in case involving 12-year-old London girl

London police say a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation has turned himself in to police in Edmonton.

According to police, the man turned himself in earlier this week and has since been arrested by members of the London Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

Moses Wal, 49, of Edmonton is in custody in London on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching to a person under 16.

Police first reported that a 12-year-old girl was allegedly touched inappropriately near a mall in London’s west end last Wednesday.

Officers say the girl was approached by a man at around 10 p.m. while she was near Sherwood Forest Mall on Wonderland Road. According to police, the man reportedly engaged in conversation with her, walked with her a short distance and inappropriately touched her. Police say they were contacted about the alleged incident after the girl ran home. She did not suffer any physical injuries, police say. Later that week, police announced a Canada-wide warrant had been issued for an Edmonton man. — with files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham.