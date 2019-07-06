London police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspect wanted in connection to inappropriate touching of girl

The search for a suspect sought in connection to a west London incident in which police say a 12-year-old girl was inappropriately touched has turned national.

In an update on the case Friday, London police revealed they’ve issued a Canada-wide warrant for an Edmonton man.

The national search stems from an incident that police say took place around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Sherwood Forest Mall on Wonderland Road.

According to police, the man reportedly engaged in conversation with the girl, walked with her a short distance and inappropriately touched her.

Police say they were contacted about the alleged incident after the girl ran home. She did not suffer any physical injuries, police say.

Police are seeking a suspect described as black, being in his late 30s or early 40s, standing between 6′ 3″ and 6′ 4″ tall, with a very thin build, dark brown eyes, short, dark hair, and a noticeable accent.

Police add that he was wearing a black T-shirt with gold on it, dark-coloured pants and shiny black shoes at the time of the alleged incident.

The suspect has since been identified as Moses Wal, 49, of Edmonton. Investigators believe he boarded a flight home on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged incident is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).