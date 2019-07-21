Winnipeg police arrest 5 teens after attempted break-in

Five teenagers are facing charges after attempting to break into a home in the 100 block of Hillbrook Drive, according to Winnipeg police.

General patrol officers, along with the Winnipeg police helicopter Air1 and the K9 unit, responded after receiving reports of three youth suspects breaking into an attached garage and checking vehicles on the street.

Air1 arrived first and began tracking the suspects as they entered a nearby vehicle that was reported stolen on July 18 from the Tyndall Park area, police say.

Police say the stolen vehicle got stuck in a ditch near Jefferson Avenue and Melgund Road and five occupants exited and ran southbound through a nearby field. Air1 provided assistance to police in pursuit and officers saw one suspect discard a knife.

In a media release, investigators say all five teens were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. The discarded knife and a key fob for the stolen vehicle were recovered, along with a bank card reported stolen.

Four boys — aged 14, 15, and two 16-year-olds — are facing break and enter charges and were released on a promise to appear. Another 16-year-old boy is facing the same charges plus an additional charge of possessing a weapon and was detained in custody.