Winnipeg police arrest 37-year-old man after shots fired Friday morning

Winnipeg police arrested a man after gunshots were reportedly fired downtown early Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of Assiniboine Avenue and Hargrave Street after receiving reports of a man firing a gun outside.

Members of the tactical support team and canine unit cleared a Hargrave Street building that the suspect had reportedly entered after discharging the shots, police say. The man was placed under arrest approximately an hour after officers were called, according to police.

The major crimes unit continued with the investigation. After executing a search warrant at a suite inside the building, police say officers recovered a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun along with various rounds of ammunition.

In a media release, police say investigators believe the man had made several threats via text message to two people living elsewhere in Winnipeg. Investigators say the suspect then went to the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue with the shotgun, where he allegedly shot at two garbage dumpsters.

The shotgun had been reported stolen from Stonewall in 2017, police say.

Jason Christopher Nuyten, 37, has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences and was detained in custody.