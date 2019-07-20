Heat warning issued for areas in Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Parts of northern Alberta are under a heat warning Saturday morning as Environment Canada said affected areas are expected to see five straight days of about 30 C with overnight lows not expected to drop below about 16 C.

“A ridge of high pressure will begin to enter northern Alberta today,” the weather agency said on its website. “With this, a very warm air mass will cause daytime high temperatures to reach near 30 C beginning this weekend.

“Temperatures are not expected to cool off until mid-next week.”

Environment Canada said the warning could be expanded “as the ridge strengthens.”

“Heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heatstroke or heat exhaustion,” the weather agency added.

