This Alberta wildfire season has seen most hectares burned since 1981

According to the most recent numbers, wildfires in Alberta so far this season have burned about 817,256 hectares — the largest area in 38 years.

In 1981, wildfires in Alberta burned 1,357,305 hectares.

Alberta measures wildfire season starting on March 1.

Since some of the fires are still burning, their actual size may be revised after the season ends to adjust for the areas inside the fire perimeter that have not burned.

Officials with the province also pointed out that while the area burned is larger than in previous years, the number of actual fire starts is lower than in the past.

As of July 19, there were 37 wildfires burning across Alberta. Four of the fires were listed as out of control, 15 were being held and 12 were under control. The remaining six fires were listed as turned over.

One of the most extreme wildfires this season was the Chuckegg Creek fire, which forced the evacuation of High Level.

After nearly two weeks of being out of their homes, an estimated 8,100 northwestern Alberta residents were allowed to return on June 25.

New images from the Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement show the toll fire has already taken on their community.