July 20, 2019 3:56 pm

Haligonians jump for joy during annual Pride parade

By and Global News

A group jumps for joy as they celebrate the Halifax Pride Parade on July 20, 2019.

Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News
Thousands of Haligonians did not let a sweltering heatwave keep them from embracing the annual Halifax Pride Parade on Saturday.

Supporters lined Barrington Street and Spring Garden Road to cheer on the more than 150 groups featuring campy and colourful costumes that wound their way through Halifax’s downtown core.

Thousands lined the street during the annual Halifax Pride Parade on July 20, 2019.

Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

Spirits soared as high as the day’s blistering temperatures, and crowds kept cool with a little help from spray guns from the floats.

The LGBTQ2 event is a celebration of the queer community, its contributions and its accomplishments.

Sabrina Dunphy and Jana Forgrave were part of the crowd that took in the spectacle.

“Pride is huge in our lives — we’re very proud,” said Forgrave.

“We actually met in Halifax, and this is my first Pride, so it feels very great to be living in a city that accepts us and is so diverse.”

Sabrina Dunphy and Jana Forgrave at the 2019 Halifax Pride Parade.

Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

Pride is also an opportunity for people to show their support for the community as friends and allies.

“The parade is so important to just acknowledge the work that has been done for our community, but also to acknowledge how far we still have left to go,” said Jack Carson.

Chantal Monty said Pride is about embracing people for who they are.

“Coming out doesn’t change anything and it doesn’t change the person,” Monty said.

A parade float makes its way down Barrington Street on July 20, 2019.

Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

Halifax hosted its first Pride march in 1988. That year only 75 people turned up.

But it’s been growing every year since.

The Halifax Pride Festival will run for the next eight days, with a full list of events and activities at Halifaxpride.ca.

More than 150 groups were registered to take part in the 2019 Halifax Pride Parade.

Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

